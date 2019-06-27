He who is (not) jovial
Dear Editor,
I have been watching the events of the unfolding contest for leadership of the People's National Party (PNP) between sitting president, Dr Peter Phillips, and challenger Peter Bunting.
For what it is worth, I have a nugget of observation of the Jamaican people to share with Dr Phillips.
Whenever there is a tragic death in a community and the television cameras go to the vox populi to get a sense of the character of the deceased, the first or second words those interviewed usually utter are, “(S)he was jovial.” Even children who have met untimely deaths are remembered as jovial.
This concern with how jovial the deceased was ranks higher than any other qualities (s)he may have had. Joviality trumps competence, discipline, being hard-working or principled. What the people like to remember is that the deceased was a jovial person.
The Oxford Dictionary defines jovial as friendly or very cheerful, while the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines jovial as markedly good-humoured, especially as evidenced by cheerfulness.
Dr Phillips speaks, thinks and acts like a competent, principled, disciplined, hard-working leader, but if the delegates are anything like the general Jamaican public they will want a leader who is jovial — the antithesis of Dr Phillips.
Spare a thought for those who want a jovial leader, Dr Phillips.
Martha Brae
martha.brae@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy