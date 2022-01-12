Heavy is the head that wears the crown

Dear Editor,

It is about time Prime Minister Andrew Holness does the job that he campaigned to get.

Prime Minister Holness must recognise that one of the critical traits of a good leader is measured communication, and it is for lack of this skill that former US President Donald Trump is considered by many to be one of the worst presidents in US history.

In responding to two questions at a press conference on Sunday, January 9, 2022, Prime Minister Holness appeared to be arrogant and dismissive.

First of all, he evaded a question asked by a Nationwide News Network reporter and when the same question was put to him by another journalist he made it clear to the Jamaican people that he was not prepared to answer questions about the rise in COVID-19 cases. He also went further to state that, “If you get sick, you take that responsibility.” The question that naturally follows such a statement is: Has Prime Minister Holness given up on his duty to lead this country?

I will not even mention his seemingly inappropriate response to the question regarding the issues with the Maroons, except to say that the seeingly fake outrage is synonymous to the emotions he displayed at the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast, while at the same time trying to blame everyone except his administration for the surge in crime.

Lest we forget, it was Prime Minister Holness who, on the campaign trail in 2016, told the Jamaican people that, if they wanted to fix the crime problem, they should elect the Jamaica Labour Party, but if they wanted more crime they should re-elect the People's National Party.

His party won the 2016 General Election, and he has subsequently won the 2020 General Election. He must now do the job he was so desperate to get and stop gaslighting the nation.

Ralston Chamberlain

Toronto, Ontario

ralston.chamberlain@alum.utoronto.ca