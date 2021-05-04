Help poor countries promote press freedom

Dear Editor,

It is important to help developing countries achieve freedom of the press, which is basically the principle that communication and expression through various media, including printed and electronic media, should be considered a right to be exercised freely.

We should defend the media from all attacks on its independence, particularly in developing countries.

When the media is given a platform to be independent, impartial, and honest, then there will be greater trust and confidence in its functions and outputs.

Some poor countries are still lagging behind in implementing freedom of the press. These countries should be effectively assisted to build, promote, and nurture environments in which freedom of the press can thrive.

Handsen Chikowore

London, United Kingdom

hchikowore@hotmail.com