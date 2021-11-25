High time for other options

Dear Editor,

This letter is not being addressed to the rats and cats in Parliament and in the public service.

It is for the upright and well-thinking people of Jamaica. I am sure they know who they are. They work from morning until night and carry home just enough to look after their families. They are not perfect people but try to eke out a living and hope that their children will somehow become a Usain Bolt and break the cycle of limited financing.

I am talking to ordinary Jamaicans who want to know what has been done for the people of Jamaica by the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and People's National Party (PNP) since this so-called Independence Day in 1962.

I am not talking to politicians who boast how many schools, roads, and houses they have built since then, because you can give somebody money to manage your affairs and they spend half doing the work and take the other half for themselves and their families and friends.

I am talking about the half-and-half principle that seems to exist within our government system, whereby half the budget for any project is spent to do what it is meant to do but the other half – which may add up to billions of dollars – goes towards the private interests of the people who say they are governing our affairs.

When are we going to learn that we need third and fourth party options to stop this foolishness and malfeasance?

Jamaicans, there is nothing stopping us from forming other political parties – Germany has at least 10.

Mark Trought

marktrought@gmail.com