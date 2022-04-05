Holistic strategies needed to manage violence in schools, minister

Dear Editor,

The country has been recording single-digit positivity rates two years after the novel coronavirus flew down from the mother land Britain. The two years were detrimental, especially for our students, who have experienced months of learning loss.

Fast-forward to the full reopening of school in January 2022. Parents and transport operators were elated, one for the home relief and the other for the increased earnings.

School resumption, however, was accompanied by much unwanted student confrontations leading to serious injuries and death. Guard rings, relationships, and minor misunderstandings have been some of the reasons given for the many school fights seen on social media.

While the lack of physical socialising as a result of the pandemic is one issue, there are other underlying issues that contribute to the situation, chief of which is poor parenting. Now that the problem is with us how do we address it?

Minister of Education Fayval Williams in a television interview mentioned that the ministry will be focusing on counselling for grade 10 students. While this move is a step in the right direction, it needs to be expanded to include all the other grades and the communities.

The Government should look at a holistic approach to managing violence in schools, starting with the home, where much of the issues are deep-rooted.

Most schools have one guidance counsellor and some have none, the Government should look at a programme of employing counsellors and social workers to work in especially the troubled and violence-prone communities.

Our social fabric is deteriorating while we gaze into issues such as who is to be national hero, who is to apologise for slavery, and which head is to be on which money. We continue to be behind the eight ball, fiddling while Rome burns.

If we continue on our present path, the future will be dark.

Minister Williams, I implore you to engage the National Parenting Support Commission, the children agencies, the Jamaica Association of Social Workers, and the community groups to address the issues we face in schools.

Hezekan Bolton

h_e_z_e@hotmail.com