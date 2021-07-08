Hope Haiti finds calm and stability in the days ahead

Hope Haiti finds calm and stability in the days aheadThursday, July 08, 2021
Dear Editor,
All of us at the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) are deeply saddened by the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and the wounding of his wife, First Lady Martine Moïse.
We offer our most sincere condolence to the entire nation, especially the family and friends of the late president and his wife.
The CDB pledges its continued support for the country's development efforts as it faces social and economic development challenges and the effects of natural hazards.
The CDB desires calm and stability for the entire nation in the days ahead.
Dr Hyginus “Gene” Leon
President
Caribbean Development Bank
