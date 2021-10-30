Hope lingers, but WI have much to do

FOR a while there, after heavy defeats against England and South Africa, it seemed very possible that defending champions West Indies could exit the ongoing ICC Twenty20 (T20) Cricket World Cup in the United Arab Emirates without a point.

Hence the relief among Caribbean cricket fans yesterday when Mr Kieron Pollard and his men earned a heart-stopping, three-run win over Bangladesh.

There is even hope — minimal though it is — that the regional team could still earn a place in the final four. To do that they will have to beat both Sri Lanka and Australia in the coming week, while hoping that their group mates pull each other down like crabs in a barrel.

Two teams from two groups of six will make it to the final four, semi-final round.

The factor undermining hope for Caribbean fans is West Indies' abominably poor net run rate. As a result of being dismissed for a mere 55 in their opening loss to high-riding England, the West Indies now have an unenviable net run rate of -1.598.

It means that should they even win their remaining two games, they will need to do so by substantial margins while scoring quickly. That's in order to ensure they are ahead of others in any run rate tiebreak should they end up even on points.

Head Coach Mr Phil Simmons, other staff, and the West Indies players know they will have to step up big time in terms of efficiency if they are to leave the Persian Gulf with their heads high.

While the bowling has been generally good, the batting has been abysmally poor so far, even allowing for challenging pitches such as the one yesterday which was uneven in bounce and pace. Fielding has also been below par.

To be fair to the players, not all fault can be laid at their feet. Folly on the part of those who selected the World Cup squad was again exposed yesterday for all to see. All-rounder and former all-format Captain Mr Jason Holder, who had been relegated to the travelling reserves only to be promoted to the squad following injury to Mr Obed McCoy, immediately got his rightful position in the 11. His response was sterling performances as batsman and bowler, which contributed immensely to the eventual victory.

Beyond all that, several West Indian T20 stars who lit up the global game over the last decade and more are now on the other side of the hill.

As the regional team enters the rebuilding phase for the shorter formats there must be a long, hard look at basic efficiencies such as running between wickets and decision-making. West Indian players are adored globally for their prolific six-hitting but that quality by itself won't consistently win cricket matches — not even the shortest versions.

There must also be sensible shot selection and a willingness to run as hard as possible for singles, twos, and threes. Even in victory yesterday the West Indies found themselves being schooled by Bangladesh in turning over the strike.

Those are aspects to which, we believe, Director of Cricket Mr James Adams and his team will be paying close attention.