Dear Editor,

Another young woman has been brutally killed. This time by the machete. Brutal deaths, like this one, make my blood run cold.

Aren't we tired of hearing of a woman being brutally murdered — chopped, stabbed, choked, shot?

Can't we see that these hooligans or these dog-hearted jerks are taking women for granted and butchering them like animals to the slaughter?

Even when the matter in dispute is a simple one they still kill the woman in the name of love. How many more women will these monsters kill?

Very seldom do we hear of a woman killing or beating a man. It's the men who are the culprits.

When a man is about to kill a woman, why can't something mysterious happen to prevent it from taking place? Why can't he end up struck down, instead of the woman?

There are too many dangerous killers in Jamaica. There should be no bail for them before trial, and there should be no parole, either, when they have been sentenced to prison.

Donald McKoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com