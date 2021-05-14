How many more women will these monsters kill?Friday, May 14, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
Another young woman has been brutally killed. This time by the machete. Brutal deaths, like this one, make my blood run cold.
Aren't we tired of hearing of a woman being brutally murdered — chopped, stabbed, choked, shot?
Can't we see that these hooligans or these dog-hearted jerks are taking women for granted and butchering them like animals to the slaughter?
Even when the matter in dispute is a simple one they still kill the woman in the name of love. How many more women will these monsters kill?
Very seldom do we hear of a woman killing or beating a man. It's the men who are the culprits.
When a man is about to kill a woman, why can't something mysterious happen to prevent it from taking place? Why can't he end up struck down, instead of the woman?
There are too many dangerous killers in Jamaica. There should be no bail for them before trial, and there should be no parole, either, when they have been sentenced to prison.
Donald McKoy
donaldmckoy77@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy