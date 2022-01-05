How many will die while we wait?

Dear Editor,

For the umpteenth time we are yet again forced to debate whether states of emergency (SOEs) are needed to cauterise the frighteningly disturbing number of people being slaughtered in this country. This time the debate has been triggered by the violence in Central Kingston, which has placed that community front and centre once again. I feel like banging my head on the wall in utter despair.

It's rather disconcerting to hear the same old, tired, and half-baked talking points from those who think the murder rate in Jamaica is not at crisis level and needs the commensurate response.

To decide that SOEs are trampling on people's rights so they should not be used is like telling a man to leave a skyscraper and go live in a cave. It's plain dumb. And I will ask again, as I have done repeatedly: What about that pesky little thing known as the right to life? I don't hear those opposed to SOEs talking about that. All they are concerned about is the rights of those who kill with utter impunity.

I hear the argument that we must use regular policing to take on this crime monster. Really? You've got to be, by all accounts, the most foolish human beings alive to think that. It is the inability of regular policing to tame this crime monster which has caused us to be where we are now. If regular policing could work we would be a very safe country.

I also must ask, and this is incredibly important, for those advocating what they call long-term measures to curtail crime: What do we do in the interim?

This question is especially for the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) and those human rights groups: Could you please tell the nation how many people — black Jamaicans; poor, defenceless Jamaicans — you are willing to see slaughtered in the short to medium term in order for your experiment of implementing long-term measures to work? How many? 10,000? 100,000? 500,000?

You see, we tend to have discussions on crime in Jamaica as if it is isolated in a laboratory, where variables can be controlled while experiments take place to decide on what approach is best, and under what circumstances. That's not how this thing works. Jamaica isn't a laboratory. We've got to implement what works immediately to bring relief while simultaneously implementing long-term measures to make sure we can keep the peace.

States of emergency bring that immediate relief. They work.

We've got to move away from arguing about murders in isolation. That sort of thinking hasn't worked and will not work. It's precisely for that reason some argue for the ending of states of emergency on human rights premise — isolation thinking.

And do you know what is tragically funny and disturbing? While the high and mighty among us, who have bodyguards — many paid for by the poor, defenceless taxpayers who are being slaughtered — and live in gated communities tell us that states of emergency won't help and we should try the long-term measures and hope they work while dying in droves, the criminals are busy implementing new and modern measures to carry on slaughtering Jamaicans.

Again I ask: How many Jamaicans will be sacrificed in the short-term while you all experiment with these long-term measures? And furthermore, how long are those long-term measures going to take to rein in murders? 10 years? 20 years?30 years? 100 years?

We love to talk about long-term strategies, but no one is telling us how long these will take to bear fruits — nobody.

If I were a rum drinker I would have to grab a bottle of J, his brother Wray, and his Nephew — the entire family — because only after dealing with them might I find some form of respite from these almighty bunch of idiots who talk about crime and how to solve them in this country. Alas I am not a rum drinker, so I will have to find another way to cope.

Fabian Lewis

tyronelewis72@gmail.com