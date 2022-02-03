How well is the National Security Council serving Jamaica?

As we have done in this space before, we admit to not being fully briefed on the specificity of the role and function of the National Security Council (NSC); hence, our lack of clarity on how to measure whether it is really serving any useful purpose to our blood-stained island home.

The NSC has a habit of sending out a bare-bones press statement after its meetings, in which there are nice-sounding words that give very little detail, when you drill down into it, about what it is doing and will do in the future.

The highlight of its January 28 meeting, the first for the year, seemed to be the introduction of new members — the minister of state in the Ministry of National Security Mr Zavia Mayne, the new Attorney General Dr Derrick McKoy and the new Chief of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman.

We are especially keen to get more details on the council's announced plan to develop a national campaign against illegal guns and gangs, to be run across all media platforms, targeting young men as a key demographic.

“The objective of the campaign will be to educate the population on the dangers of illegal guns, dissuade persons from dealing in, trafficking, procuring, possessing and using illegal guns,” it said.

A fund is to be established to pay people for information and develop “human intelligence sources”.

We can tell the NSC from now that that alone is not going to cut it. For the longest time we have had what is best known as Crime Stop, which offers rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of killers, as well as the seizure of illegal guns.

Of course, people want money. But there is something that overrides their need for money — the preservation of life. The fear that information will be traced back to them, because of the stubborn trust deficit, is all-pervasive. Better to work on that.

It is possible to extrapolate from the NSC statement that a gun amnesty may be on the cards. The most recent amnesty to which one can look for guidance is that declared by then Prime Minister Michael Manley 50 years ago.

At the end of the 21-day gun amnesty, a mere 723 firearms, consisting mostly of “old, rusty, defective guns”, were brought in.

That amnesty followed one declared by the Jamaica Labour Party Administration in 1967, during which a paltry 450 firearms and 1,228 rounds of ammunition were netted. It is known that Prime Minister Andrew Holness — the NSC chair — favours gun amnesty but is apparently being super cautious.

What we share with Mr Holness is his October 2019 declaration that it was important that the citizens of Jamaica had confidence in the actions of the Government, and that part of that confidence building involved the Opposition being kept informed about national security matters, while maintaining the level of confidentiality required.

The then Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips also welcomed the call by the prime minister, noting: “…we would welcome a commitment also to putting the appropriate legislative framework in place, so that we can actually find common cause in this anti-crime effort.”

The NSC might find that it can better serve Jamaica by giving priority to finding a way to get the Government and Opposition to work together against crime.