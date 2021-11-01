Human trafficking or abuse?

Dear Editor,

Everything has got sophisticated, even human trafficking.

We've heard of victims being dragged around the world and treated like animals.

With the onset of COVID-19 and the resulting dwindling of available jobs, human trafficking has taken on a new twist.

Someone places an advertisement for a chef and all seems well until weeks into the job you realise that what they really want is a slave, a “sen out boy”, a dishwasher, but you're trapped under disrespect and deceit.

This type of trickery has become normalised among so-called employers, and the victims accept it.

It is as if there's a kind of brainwashing technique course available to foster the continued exploitation of the gullible.

But what happens when brainwashing meets intelligence?

Pamela Pitter

pamjamaica@yahoo.com