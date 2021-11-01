Human trafficking or abuse?Monday, November 01, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
Everything has got sophisticated, even human trafficking.
We've heard of victims being dragged around the world and treated like animals.
With the onset of COVID-19 and the resulting dwindling of available jobs, human trafficking has taken on a new twist.
Someone places an advertisement for a chef and all seems well until weeks into the job you realise that what they really want is a slave, a “sen out boy”, a dishwasher, but you're trapped under disrespect and deceit.
This type of trickery has become normalised among so-called employers, and the victims accept it.
It is as if there's a kind of brainwashing technique course available to foster the continued exploitation of the gullible.
But what happens when brainwashing meets intelligence?
Pamela Pitter
pamjamaica@yahoo.com
