If Champs, why not church?

Dear Editor,

The recently concluded Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships 2021 seemed, from my perspective, very well planned and executed. They adhered to the COVID-19 protocols so stringently that there's even a social media video and meme making its rounds claiming that the long jump event sand was sanitised after each athlete jumped.

This annual school Champs event is a highlight on our national calendar of activities and greatly anticipated locally as well as internationally by tertiary colleges and university coaches. It gives our budding track and field stars a chance to expose their abilities and skills.

Jamaica has long held the coveted place in the world as a production factory of track and field stars, albeit without much input of resources like the major international players.

Here's a comparative analysis to consider: Think with me about a church service of congregants appropriately spaced, having adhered to all the protocols, on their feet singing and praising God, giving and receiving offerings or sitting and listening to the word of God. Now think with me about all the activities of Champs — passing batons in a race, handing out medals, and making announcements. In addition, in keeping with the protocols, the athletes, having completed their race, were quickly sanitised and masked even while their heaving chests showed that their bodies were not yet restored to normalcy, hence they needed to have that much more oxygen, rather than breathing in the carbon dioxide they emitted.

Is it not obvious that such an event as church under COVID-19 protocols can equally be the other event allowed? Many churches can seat hundreds, and it has been seen from the earlier times, viewing by television, that the churches are adhering to the regulations.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is behind the rigid restrictions of 30 people only imposed on the church? Does an independent nation have to acquiesce to the pressure imposed by international bodies without question or giving credible arguments why the Church should so be allowed to continue its services?

Why is the church, the bastion of moral fabric and valuable instruction in the society, being so severely restricted?

Mr Prime Minister, we implore you to attend to this matter with urgency for the restoration of the church services with its members while maintaing COVID-19 protocols according to capacity. This is the only institution that can heal the wounded soul of this nation in this time of great fear.

Ouida Williams

gideon300trailblazer@gmail.com