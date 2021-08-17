If the Taliban want the world to take them at their word...

The world looked on in shock yesterday at video footage of hundreds of people, most of them more likely Afghans, running on the tarmac at Kabul's main airport, some holding on to a military aircraft as it took off in a bid to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The horrific scene suggests a sense of desperation and deep fear for the militants who, when they held political control of that country from 1996 to 2001, imposed an ultra-strict interpretation of Sharia law, which included banning girls from schools and women from working. Additionally, people who were adjudged to have been guilty of adultery were publicly stoned to death.

Such backward thinking and sheer brutality have no place in today's world, and the new Taliban rulers will have to demonstrate to the international community that they have divested themselves of that iniquitous doctrine if they wish to be taken at their word that Afghans should not fear them.

The Taliban co-founder, Mr Abdul Ghani Baradar, in a message posted on social media, has said: “Now it's time to test and prove. Now we have to show that we can serve our nation and ensure security and comfort of life.”

He also called on his fighters to remain disciplined following their victory, which climaxed a 10-day lightning offensive across the country after the US military pull-out in May.

Hopefully those are not empty words and instructions.

The swiftness with which the Taliban captured Kabul and many other cities, with little bloodshed, speaks to the weakness of the security system that existed under the former Government of President Ashraf Ghani, who has fled the country.

Obviously, the Afghan security services were unable to withstand the Taliban assault without the support of the US military and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies who had been in Afghanistan for 20 years and had spent billions of dollars in an attempt to strengthen institutions capable of ensuring democracy and national security.

As if that were not bad enough, the human cost of the war has been horrendous, with deaths and injuries numbering well over 170,000. That's a heavy and tragic price to pay for a war, which, readers will recall, began when US military invaded Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 attacks on America and toppled the Taliban for its support of al-Qaeda, which had claimed responsibility for the mass murder on US soil.

Yesterday, the UN Security Council, after an emergency meeting in New York, said the international community must ensure Afghanistan does not become a breeding ground for terrorism under the Taliban.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' comment that the next few days “will be pivotal” has taken on great relevance, given the posture of Russia and China.

Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan, we are told, plans to meet with the Taliban today to determine how they govern the country in the near future, while China, which was the first major nation to show support for the Taliban, said it was ready for “friendly relations”.

We also see that Iran and Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement, have welcomed the developments, saying that there is now an “opportunity to restore life, security, and lasting peace” in Afghanistan.

The geopolitical alliances are already being formed, and it is now left to be seen how Afghanistan will function going forward.