In Holness we trust!Monday, June 07, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
In his latest statement regarding the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) in Parliament Prime Minister Andrew Holness made a very important point about some intellectuals who try, every chance they get, to drive a wedge between the people and the Government. It has been going on for a good while.
He did not name names or professions; he is too decent for that. However, I will endeavour to name some groups and places they inhabit for him. They are lawyers, academia (some from the intellectual ghetto in Mona), journalists, especially from a certain major news house, civil society groups, a bunch of good-for-nothing pastors, the teachers' association, the Opposition, a certain chamber of commerce, some that call themselves political commentators, some from the private sector business groups, along with some entertainers, especially the dancehall set. These people set out to create a serious fault line between the Government and the wider populace at every chance they get.
To a large extent they have been successful. They continue to paint the Government as the sworn enemy of the people. They did it regarding the limited states of emergency, hiding behind the supposed defence of protecting human rights. They did it on the national identification system (NIDS), again hiding their true intentions behind protection of human rights. They did it most recently on the management of the pandemic and acquisition of vaccines, to point out a few instances.
They just want to dig a chasm between the Government and the people for whatever the reason, and they spend a lot of time doing it.
For a very long time it's been well understood that a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government has to always battle three different Opposition parties — Her Majesty Opposition, the media, and the intellectuals. All three sets have set about creating the impression that a JLP Government should never be trusted — but a People's National Party (PNP) one should. The did it to telling effect against Edward Seaga, then against Bruce Golding, and they have been trying it against Holness. This traitorous trinity's main goal is to remove the JLP from power.
But, this time, there is a difference; they have run up against new media and a group of Labourites and well wishers of Jamaica not afraid to take them on. So it is left up to us to decide our fate. That is one thing we won't ever allow them to do again — decide our fate. In Holness we trust!
Fabian Lewis
tyronelewis272@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy