In Holness we trust!

In his latest statement regarding the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) in Parliament Prime Minister Andrew Holness made a very important point about some intellectuals who try, every chance they get, to drive a wedge between the people and the Government. It has been going on for a good while.

He did not name names or professions; he is too decent for that. However, I will endeavour to name some groups and places they inhabit for him. They are lawyers, academia (some from the intellectual ghetto in Mona), journalists, especially from a certain major news house, civil society groups, a bunch of good-for-nothing pastors, the teachers' association, the Opposition, a certain chamber of commerce, some that call themselves political commentators, some from the private sector business groups, along with some entertainers, especially the dancehall set. These people set out to create a serious fault line between the Government and the wider populace at every chance they get.

To a large extent they have been successful. They continue to paint the Government as the sworn enemy of the people. They did it regarding the limited states of emergency, hiding behind the supposed defence of protecting human rights. They did it on the national identification system (NIDS), again hiding their true intentions behind protection of human rights. They did it most recently on the management of the pandemic and acquisition of vaccines, to point out a few instances.

They just want to dig a chasm between the Government and the people for whatever the reason, and they spend a lot of time doing it.

For a very long time it's been well understood that a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government has to always battle three different Opposition parties — Her Majesty Opposition, the media, and the intellectuals. All three sets have set about creating the impression that a JLP Government should never be trusted — but a People's National Party (PNP) one should. The did it to telling effect against Edward Seaga, then against Bruce Golding, and they have been trying it against Holness. This traitorous trinity's main goal is to remove the JLP from power.

But, this time, there is a difference; they have run up against new media and a group of Labourites and well wishers of Jamaica not afraid to take them on. So it is left up to us to decide our fate. That is one thing we won't ever allow them to do again — decide our fate. In Holness we trust!

Fabian Lewis

