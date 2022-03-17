In search of a few good men... and not just for the FLA

Two former national security ministers — Messrs Peter Bunting and K D Knight — and the current one, Dr Horace Chang, have found common cause in the belief that ministers should not have the onerous role of approving gun licences.

On the surface of it, their agreement, arrived at separately and apparently after hard reflection, appears to be a concession to the view that men will be wont to act for selfish and partisan interests even at the expense of the national good they are sworn to protect.

This belated revelation comes hot on the heels of the Integrity Commission report tabled in Parliament last week Tuesday on the questionable operations of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) between 2012 and 2018, under two different political administrations.

That has led to Minister Robert Montague beating a hasty retreat from the Cabinet and Mr Peter Bunting remaining defiant that he did nothing wrong in exercising his ministerial authority while having the FLA as part of his portfolio responsibilities in the period under review.

Without expressing any judgement about whether Messrs Bunting and Montague are guilty of any misdeeds, we are moved to consider whether the suggestion to rid ministers of their role in the gun licence approval process is not itself fraught with pitfalls.

Once a precedent is set in one area, the question becomes where do we stop?

Under our Westminster system of governance, ministers have final decision over almost every imaginable subject area covered by law and the constitution.

We are acutely aware in this space that the level of bloodshed that has led to our unbearable murder rate is the trigger for much agony and emotionalism over the FLA matter. Yet, there are other important areas in which a minister's decision can be reasonably questioned.

For example, we know that there are ministers who own or are partners in a business whose operations depend on that minister approving licences or permits. Couldn't those ministers hurt or punish their competitors by exercising ministerial authority in a discriminatory manner?

Review or appeal boards over whose decisions ministers have the final say do not solve the problem we are raising, because they do not have to accept their recommendations, even when measures are in place to prevent corruption.

In the long run, it is going to come down to human beings to make those final decisions. It would be ideal to find men and women who are of unquestionable and unimpeachable character, who will always follow the rules laid down without regard for selfish or party interests, and who cannot be corrupted.

Speaking from experience, another former security minister, Mr Derrick Smith, suggests that decision-making is reliant on the character, integrity, and strength of the minister.

We all know that not every minister has the strength to withstand a party leader's insistence or to resist substantial bribes. Not all are as pure as the driven snow. Furthermore, many ministers do not believe that they can have the standard of living they require for themselves and their family on a government salary alone.

Therein lies the problem. There is obviously great need for all of us to put on our thinking caps in the search for solutions.