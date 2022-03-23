Inflation concerns

Dear Editor,

At a regular Mayberry Investor Forum on January 12, Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke told investors not to worry about inflation. “I do not believe that inflation ought to be a long-term concern,” he said in answer to a question by Christopher Berry, chairman of Mayberry Investments Limited.

The fact is that almost everybody is concerned about inflation. Not just here, but also in North America and Europe.

For the 12-month period ending November 2021, inflation was estimated at 7.8 per cent; 7.3 per cent for 2021; and in January, inflation was trending at a whopping 9.7 per cent.

There is cause for concern.

Taxi fares were increased in August 2021 and are due to go up again. Water and electricity rates have increased as has the ubiquitous flour.

The Bank of Jamaica, in an attempt to stem inflation, raised its policy rate from 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent last year. Apparently, these moves did not have their desired effect as our central bank felt constrained to up the policy rate to 4 per cent on February 18. If prices continue their upward spiral, this rate could go even further.

There is cause for concern, Mr Minister.

I am especially sorry for people who reside in St Catherine — Portmore, Spanish Town, Old Harbour, etc — but work in Kingston or St Andrew, who have a mortgage and, God forbid, a car loan.

The Government seems to be of the opinion that the situation should improve in Q2 of the calendar year and that by July/August inflation should return to the target range of 4.0 - 6.0 per cent.

Before I proceed, I should point out that I believe that we have an excellent minister of finance. He is competent. He is upbeat. He is one of the best ministers of finance that we have had, definitely the best we have had in decades.

However, we did not achieve our inflation target last year. We were at about 7.3 per cent. And, I can say, candidly, that I don't believe that we will achieve our target this year either. The experts aren't always right.

Even in the United States, which has been experiencing its highest inflation in four decades, most experts didn't see it coming. Most predicted somewhere between 2.3 per cent and 2.5 per cent for 2021. It was, in actual fact, 4.7 per cent and reached a whopping 7 per cent in December. The central bank's forecast for 2022 is 5.1 per cent, up from the 3.2 per cent it predicted three months ago.

Prices have been rising in Jamaica, even before the Ukrainian conflict. How could the 2022-2023 budget projection for the price of oil be US$67.50 when the price for oil in December 2021 was US$74.17? The projection should have been 20-25 per cent above that figure, therefore US$89.00-US$92.71. Last week, oil hit US$140 per barrel, then came back down to US$109.

I do not place much credence in the International Monetary Fund's growth projection of 4.3 per cent. I tend to side with financial analyst Dennis Chung's opinion of 3 per cent, perhaps 3.5 per cent.

When I see what some countries in the region are doing, believe me, I feel jealous. Brazilian and Mexican limes are exported to Europe. There is now an ample supply of Chilean grapes on the US market (Peru also supplies this market). Argentina is seeking to triple the production area for cherries in Mendoza province and Colombia plans to increase its avocado exports to the US by up to 50 per cent by 2024. These are just snippets of what is happening in our own region.

Government workers need a different mindset. A massive increase in salary is not the solution. How far does your dollar go? They received 4 per cent. I believe that they should have received 5 per cent, but with inflation at 7.3 per cent, they are getting poorer.

I don't know when Jamaica will be able to give its employees an increase equal to the rate of inflation. We need to find creative ways of increasing our wealth. We need to carpool and, with savings accounts netting less than 1 per cent, we need to tap the stock and bond markets.

This, at least, is a better option than complaining about salary and salary increases.

Norman W M Thompson

norms74160@gmail.com