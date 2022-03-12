Inspiring hope through the voice of sport heroes

THERE is always value in having sport heroes talk with children in school. Invariably, those talks serve to inspire. And if those discussions help to change even one life for the better they are worth the time and effort.

Sometimes the source of that inspiration may not even be a discussion, but just reading a quote from individuals who have excelled at sport or who has impacted the world in another sphere.

We were reminded of the merit of this type of engagement on Tuesday this week when Mrs Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, the American-born Jamaican bobsledder who represented Jamaica at the recent Winter Olympics in Beijing, had a talk with female students at Iona High School in St Mary.

Significantly the discussion was held on International Women's Day and Mrs Fenlator-Victorian quite rightly encouraged the young ladies to not allow gender bias and, by extension, naysayers to dissuade them from pursuing their dreams.

Our report on the event quoted the Olympian telling the students, “As Jamaican women we have a rich, deep history of courageousness, boldness, fire, and success that have lead to us achieving some of the most astonishing things here on the island, and even across the world. It is with that in mind that I urge all of you to dive into the women before you, tap into those roots, and take charge. Make your own way, and in so doing you will pave the way for others to come.”

She shared data on the role that women who were once involved in competitive sports have been playing in the corporate world.

According to Mrs Fenlator-Victorian, “While only six per cent of Fortune 500 CEOs are women, the proportion of women CEOs who were athletes is approximately 90 per cent.”

Some people could argue that other factors may have contributed to that 90 per cent, however, what cannot be successfully challenged — and the point was perfectly made by Mrs Fenlator-Victorian — is that sport helps to mould human character.

“Participating in sports,” she told the young ladies, “breaks down some of life's skill sets and lessons in a competitive setting such as developing leadership — whether that's being the team captain, making decisions, or managing a group of executives; overcoming adversity; as well as building a brand and networking, among others.”

Added Mrs Fenlator-Victorian: “Sport has so many lessons — more often ones unrelated to actual performance but rather life itself — guiding you to collaborate, evolve, and adapt towards becoming your best self and achieving your wildest dreams.”

It's an argument we have often advanced in this space — sport, in its truest form, offers more benefits than the actual act of competing. It teaches discipline, patience, magnanimity and, most importantly, humility.

We note that Mrs Fenlator-Victorian's visit to Iona High School was organised by Sandals Foundation. It is a most commendable gesture of which the foundation should be proud because it has given young Jamaican girls another reason to aim for the highest, whether it be in sport, academics, or in other fields.