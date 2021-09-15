Integrity — an issue for our politicians

Dear Editor,

This Andrew Holness-led Government is hurtling towards a moral cliff.

I write this without any form of reservation as we all are seeing that the Government is squandering its moral authority and obligation to govern.

Ever since this Government came to power in 2016 the country has been bedevilled and inundated with scandals and allegations of serious acts of impropriety and corruption. Most recently, our major news outlets had headlines screaming about the questionable acts by one of our major government agencies, which was quickly followed by news that two former employees of the State, whose freedoms are at the pleasure of our courts, are still enjoying multimillion-dollar salaries paid by the overtaxed citizens of this country.

As a country, we are treading dangerous and tempestuous waters, and if our political leaders — one, holding the reins of power — and the other, seeking power — do not convince the citizens that they are serious and have the capacity to save us and the country from the tempest of corruption, then the moral cliff may be just a footstep away.

The 49/14 victory of September 3, 2020 was not a vote of confidence in the Members of Parliament elected, as the majority of more than 63 per cent stayed away from the polls because they did not see what to vote for or for whom to vote. Sad, indeed!

When are we going to see a line of morally just parliamentarians marching into our Parliament to be sworn in after a general election? Although I am not a betting man, my bet would be that that won't happen anytime soon because the rapidly declining electorate who are turning out to vote are the “riff-raff” of our society, who only believe in selling their votes for a night's bellyful and a couple of beers and are not concerned about policies and integrity.

I want our citizens to note that there is a direct correlation between high voter apathy and the rise in crime. Wherever there is strong voter apathy there are high crime statistics because the Government is not held accountable at the ballot box for its crime management strategy, so it's business as usual.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness was not held accountable at the ballot box when he told us that if we vote for him and his party they would solve the crime problem, and we would, therefore, be able to sleep with our doors open.

He also was not held accountable when he promised to fight corruption and give all ministers a job description in order to improve moral standards in Government. Well, according to many, talk is cheap, and the riff-raff who decide who forms the Government and sits in our Lower House don't care one bit about accountability, morality, and integrity.

Moral icons such as Ivan Lloyd, Charles Wright, Clifford Campbell, Vivian Arnett ECL Parkinson, Leopold Lynch, Derrick Rochester, and Violet Neilson must be shaking their heads in disbelief while asking the question: How have we plunged to such low levels of morality, especially among those who lead?

Fernandez Smith

fgeesmith@yahoo.com