Interest rate adjustment being considered to temper inflation

Dear Editor,

On August 19, 2021 the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) announced a monetary policy decision to maintain its policy rate at 0.50 per cent and signalled that the bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) will consider increasing interest rates at its next meeting in September 2021. The following day, the BOJ governor outlined in a statement the thinking behind these decisions.

Since the announcement, we note that the context and consequences of potential interest rate adjustment appear to be misunderstood or misrepresented by some elements of the media. This letter therefore seeks to explain why the MPC will consider raising interest rates at its next meeting and what will be its intended effects.

Since the start of 2021 Jamaicans have been experiencing increases in prices that have been faster than normal, particularly for food items such as baked products and meats and selected services, such as housing rental rates. Our most recent projections envisage that inflation will breach the upper bound of the bank's target range from as early as the September 2021 quarter. There is a risk that, without a response from the central bank, inflation in Jamaica will continue to rise on the back of higher inflation expectations.

Adjustments to interest rates that will be considered at the next monetary policy decision meeting, if so decided by the MPC, will be directly targeted at slowing the pace of price increases, thereby guiding inflation back down to the bank's target range.

Interest rate increases help to temper potential conversions from Jamaican dollars to other foreign currencies. They also increase the incentive for Jamaican consumers to save and restrain their desire to borrow, both of which are meant to restrain the rate of price adjustments by moderating demand in the economy.

The central bank should not to be portrayed as causing more hardships to firms and consumers – through interest rate increases – on top of the hardships already occasioned by higher prices. Many other central banks are also contemplating increases in interest rates to slow the tide of inflation, as to do otherwise would represent an abandonment of their mandate.

Robert Stennett

Deputy Governor, Research and Economic Programming and Financial Stability

Bank of Jamaica