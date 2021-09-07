Interest rate adjustment being considered to temper inflation

Interest rate adjustment being considered to temper inflationTuesday, September 07, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
On August 19, 2021 the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) announced a monetary policy decision to maintain its policy rate at 0.50 per cent and signalled that the bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) will consider increasing interest rates at its next meeting in September 2021. The following day, the BOJ governor outlined in a statement the thinking behind these decisions.
Since the announcement, we note that the context and consequences of potential interest rate adjustment appear to be misunderstood or misrepresented by some elements of the media. This letter therefore seeks to explain why the MPC will consider raising interest rates at its next meeting and what will be its intended effects.
Since the start of 2021 Jamaicans have been experiencing increases in prices that have been faster than normal, particularly for food items such as baked products and meats and selected services, such as housing rental rates. Our most recent projections envisage that inflation will breach the upper bound of the bank's target range from as early as the September 2021 quarter. There is a risk that, without a response from the central bank, inflation in Jamaica will continue to rise on the back of higher inflation expectations.
Adjustments to interest rates that will be considered at the next monetary policy decision meeting, if so decided by the MPC, will be directly targeted at slowing the pace of price increases, thereby guiding inflation back down to the bank's target range.
Interest rate increases help to temper potential conversions from Jamaican dollars to other foreign currencies. They also increase the incentive for Jamaican consumers to save and restrain their desire to borrow, both of which are meant to restrain the rate of price adjustments by moderating demand in the economy.
The central bank should not to be portrayed as causing more hardships to firms and consumers – through interest rate increases – on top of the hardships already occasioned by higher prices. Many other central banks are also contemplating increases in interest rates to slow the tide of inflation, as to do otherwise would represent an abandonment of their mandate.
Robert Stennett
Deputy Governor, Research and Economic Programming and Financial Stability
Bank of Jamaica
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy