Internet access needed everywhere post haste

Mr Harry Hanson, principal of Cambridge High School in St James, tells us that since the start of the new school term in early January, 300 of more than 1,000 registered students are unaccounted for in face-to-face and online classes.

Tellingly, since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the highest number of students engaged for online classes at Cambridge High was 44 per cent.

As is the case for schools catering for children in Jamaica's more remote areas, inadequate Internet connectivity is a huge hindrance for the delivery of education at Cambridge High.

We are told that, while the school in the rugged hills of St James is making an effort to contact students gone missing since COVID-19, there is recognition that some have moved away to other areas, and in some cases joined the labour force.

As put by Mr Hanson, “living arrangements have changed” for some of his students.

Across the island, in another remote area, the political constituency of Manchester Southern, Member of Parliament Mr Robert Chin lamented earlier this month that 80 districts, including Victoria Town, Harmons, Grove Town, Pratville, Marlie Hill, and Plowden are without adequate Internet and phone reception.

Inevitably, there have been disastrous consequences for students there.

“For the almost two years that we have been going through this pandemic, 30 per cent of our students have been connected [which] means 70 per cent are not,” Mr Chin told his audience at the launch of a Universal Service Fund Wi-Fi hot spot in Alligator Pond.

It's now obvious that the pandemic will be with us for some time yet. That necessitates the continued rotation of face-to-face with online classes in order to enable social distancing and reduced potential for virus spread.

Even after COVID-19 is tamed, it's obvious that online learning will remain an important education tool.

As the situation now stands, the continued imbalance of Internet connectivity is widening the chasm between 'haves' and 'have nots' in Jamaica's education system.

We suspect that for the telecoms providers there is reduced motivation to expand Internet infrastructure to the poorer, less populous communities of Jamaica's interior.

Hence the importance of a plan announced by Technology Minister Mr Daryl Vaz last September for a connectivity project to meet the demand for the Internet in schools.

Back then, Mr Vaz told Jamaicans that, of 980 public schools, 399 had poor Internet service and 220 were without access for various reasons, most notably, inadequate communication infrastructure. He said at the time that more than 600,000 students had poor quality or no Internet service.

“The harsh reality is that time has caught up with us because of our collective failure to make sustained and strategic investments in the country's fibre optic cable infrastructure that would have allowed us to meet the demand of a digitally-enabled school system, with or without the [novel] coronavirus,” said the minister.

He explained that part of the solution being devised was “a single source of Internet to the various groups of schools” eliminating “the need to manage over 900 individual Internet service contracts, providing instead, for a single Internet service contract for all schools”.

Such a project takes time. We know. But Jamaicans can hardly wait.