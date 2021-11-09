Is NHT straying from its mandate?

Dear Editor,

Year after year National Housing Trust (NHT) proves to the ghost of Michael Manley that it has lost its purpose. The latest evidence is the creation of Ruthven Road apartments funded by the NHT with the published price range being from $27.7 million to $37.7 million. Who are they serving?

Look at the NHT website and note the following paragraph in the “About the NHT” section: “We are entrusted with the mission of increasing and enhancing the stock of available housing in Jamaica as well as providing financial assistance to the most needy of our contributors who wish to build, to buy, or to repair their homes.”

The most needy, in a general sense, is the poor to middle-income contributors. Here is the essential question then: Why is NHT building houses which is far greater than the allotted $6.5 million per person to purchase a home?

Let's say they are catering for couples, who would be entitled to two times the allotted amount. That's just double, which would then be $13 million. Ruthven Road apartments, even then, are out of reach. Who is leading the true charge for the workers of this country?

I note the statement of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, printed in the Jamaica Observer on Friday, September 22, 2017: “We are not just building houses in the high-income category, we're not building houses alone in the middle-income category, but we are building mostly housing solutions for persons above minimum wage.”

If Holness and the directors of the NHT truly want to serve this country, then ensure that NHT reverts to the mandate of the most needy, focus on minimum wage earners, civil servants, and other sectors whose salary can be considered within reached of a decent NHT home. Leave this legacy with the present and the future generations, not a memory with green Clarks shoes.

A project like Ruthven Road should not be funded by the NHT; leave that to a private institution. Keep in mind that those who will purchase such high-priced homes still have the option to apply for their allotted amount.

NHT should not build houses that exceed $15 million.

Neville Grant

Nevillejamrock@gmail.com