Dear Editor,

I have been wondering if justice in Jamaica is based on partiality and social status after reading this article in the Sunday Observer , 'A woman cop's agony'.

I'm not a lawyer, but I know that justice is the opposite of arbitrariness. It requires that where two cases are relevantly alike, they should be treated in the same way.

However, regarding that unfortunate female constable, this is not the case. She has been deprived of her rights to bail consideration for reasons unknown to the public.

Her situation is very disturbing to concerned Jamaicans.

We are sick and tired to hear the police complain about known criminals who had been arrested for possession of illegal firearm, some for murder, but have been granted bail, only to be back on the streets continuing their criminal activities. However, a police officer has been denied her rights to bail after being accused of a lesser offence, and also one which poses no danger to society.

Is partiality the primary obstacle to justice in Jamaica, and if so, the question is why?

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck has the responsibility to launch an investigation into such injustice and corrupt standards of administration and desist from being quiet where justice is required for a citizen of Jamaica.

Ellydeedo

St Andrew