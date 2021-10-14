Dear Editor,

I am praying for a gentler society, and one in which clergymen in national leadership positions will be more caring of their brothers and sisters.

Did Rev Al Miller pay for the crimes he is accused of committing? Has anyone thought of the many good things Rev Miller has done for this country?

A check will reveal the many sacrifices he has made for people and country. But, as usual, we have look on the negative side of life.

While I may overlook the criticisms of the Rev on social media and other fora, I was expecting Miller's brothers in Christ to lift him up instead of joining those who want to crucify him. Where is the God in you? Have we forgotten the 70 times seven principle of forgiveness?

We pretend in this country to be so holy and sinless, and always want to keep our brothers down if their wrongs are known publicly.

Look at the many given national awards and tell me if they are all worthy. Some who dress up like sheep and are among those who give prescription for a better society have turned a blind eye to child and spousal abuse, theft and fraud, gun and human trafficking, underpaying and abusing staff, and you all know the rest. And may I add, profiting from the poor and tax evasion.

Is there any critic of Rev Al who is without sin? Where is our love for one another?

Rev Al, keep working for God! Your rewards are in Heaven.

Peter Brown

Spanish Town

St Catherine