It really, really hurts

Dear Editor,

The recent resignation of Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green has jolted a lot of people, including myself.

There are just certain things in life that one simply cannot anticipate, and that was one of them. When the reality hit home that the gentleman would have to resign, I couldn't eat for six hours.

I know Green personally, as I have been involved in the politics of St Elizabeth South Western since meeting him in 2014. He was the one responsible for getting me involved in politics, and I have watched him grow from a simple young man to quite the politician and minister.

It hurts like hell. It really, really, really hurts.

Beyond the personal hurt, it also hurts because of what he had been putting in place to move agriculture from the slavery mindset that still engulfs the sector to a modern, efficient, technology-driven, and profitable enterprise. Few in this country understand the passion and vision he has for the sector.

And, to top it off, he was young, so he had time — time to have stayed in that post for at least three terms. That is one of the things that agriculture lacks.

Prime ministers, over the years, have had the tendency in this country to appoint older men, who can barely last a term, to the lead this ministry. This constant changing of ministers is one of the problems in the sector. To truly change agriculture we need a minister who can remain in the position for at least three terms. Floyd was such a minister.

While others might be happy for his temporary, yet high-profile, setback, knowing Green as I do, I am certain he will come back bigger and better. Without a doubt he is one of our future leaders. He will not be losing his seat for a very long time.

As a person, he is a nice fellow. Some say too nice. He is also a genuine politician — a quality not available in abundance in this country.

However, I find it odd that, right after a particular article was printed in a certain newspaper, days after, the video, which by then had been weeks old, was published. That, for me, is not a coincidence. The proximity of the two cannot be overlooked. In Jamaica things are rarely ever as plain as they seem.

For the short time he was at the ministry he had started some great initiatives, and I am hopeful that whoever takes over permanently as minister will continue them. It will be good for the nation.

To my good friend, Member of Parliament Floyd Green, stay strong, my brother, be of good cheer, get some rest, you will be back sooner than many think. If I know you as well as I think I do, everybody can rest assured you will be back.

We have your back, brother, we have your back.

Fabian Lewis

tyronelewis272@gmail.com