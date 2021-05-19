It's a job for the UN!Wednesday, May 19, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
The Israelis and the Palestinians are at it again in yet another conflict that will cause more collateral damage and loss of lives.
There have been calls for some intervention of some sort. However, I say that no single nation should intervene. Who should intervene is the United Nations.
In short, the European Union, the United States of America, Russian Federation, and even the People's Republic of China, or anyone, should not seek to intervene to play geopolitical chess with an internal conflict. The United Nations would find it easier to de-escalate the conflict, as its only end goal is to keep the peace. Other nations would have some sort of ulterior motive, especially major superpowers and blocs.
The United Nations should be invited to intervene to reach the best possible conclusion to this conflict.
Marcus White
whitemarc918@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy