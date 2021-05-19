It's a job for the UN!

Dear Editor,

The Israelis and the Palestinians are at it again in yet another conflict that will cause more collateral damage and loss of lives.

There have been calls for some intervention of some sort. However, I say that no single nation should intervene. Who should intervene is the United Nations.

In short, the European Union, the United States of America, Russian Federation, and even the People's Republic of China, or anyone, should not seek to intervene to play geopolitical chess with an internal conflict. The United Nations would find it easier to de-escalate the conflict, as its only end goal is to keep the peace. Other nations would have some sort of ulterior motive, especially major superpowers and blocs.

The United Nations should be invited to intervene to reach the best possible conclusion to this conflict.

Marcus White

whitemarc918@gmail.com