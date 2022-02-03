It's more than a banking nightmare

Dear Editor,

Transacting business at a bank in Jamaica is not an easy feat, it's more like a nightmare. The very thought of having to go there is enough to make the customer cringe.

The experience of an everlasting wait in long lines, backaches, and sore feet resulting from prolonged standing or being exposed to the sweltering sun or being in the rain is real. This protracted poor service is an indictment on the banking industry. It is a matter that requires prompt redress before the bank seeks to impose further fees on its already-beleaguered customers.

The poor quality of service that obtains (at most of our banks) can have a negative psychological impact on its customers. For example, the long wait coupled with physical discomforts can contribute to aggression and a lowering of morale. Productivity, also, is most definitely affected. The considerable number of working hours that is lost when customers wait idly for hours in long bank lines contributes to loss of revenue to the economy.

A young professional shared a very recent experience he had that aptly illustrates the story of many others. This individual went to the bank for the sole reason of replacing his bank card that was being decommissioned by the bank. After waiting approximately three-and-a-half hours on the outside of the bank (in the rain), he was subjected to a further two-hour wait on the inside before being attended to. Simply to have a card changed resulted in the loss of one day's work. Imagine the number of productive hours lost per day across the country because of waiting in bank lines.

The authorities of the banking sector need to demonstrate greater concern, appreciation, and respect for the customers.

Innovative ways can be identified to help customers and the nation, by extension, achieve more.

Operating evening banking hours could reduce the loss of productive hours by facilitating those people in nine-to-five jobs. Express lines can be instituted for simple business transactions, such as changing a bank card. Weekend opening hours can be implemented to alleviate some of the stress when there is an extra demand for in-bank services.

As is, the predicament of the banking consumer is akin to The Born Loser, “anywhere 'im tun, macca juke 'im”.

Prevailing adverse factors make it foolish to want to save at home (no more mattress banking). The employer lodges the employee's salary to the bank and the employee must pay the bank each time that a withdrawal is done. The bank invests and earns on the client's money, yet the interest that the client receives is more than a joke. Clients are charged for almost every transaction carried out. Nonetheless, the banks are still asking for more.

Jamaicans are saying, provide us with better service before asking for more. Build a symbiotic relationship. We need to thrive too.

Veronica Waugh-Brown

comoestacc@gmail.com