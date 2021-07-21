It's now Mark Golding's party

Dear Editor,

Former President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips shouldn't be the only one taking responsibility for the 2020 landslide defeat of the party. The four just-resigned vice-presidents, former Chairman Fitz Jackson and former General Secretary Julian Robinson should also be held accountable. It was under their watch that the PNP lost 16 seats; therefore, they no longer have a right to continue holding positions of leadership in the party.

The leader of a party must have trust in the officers who work closely with him. Therefore, a new leader, or rather any leader, should be given free rein to select his or her team.

Peter Bunting lost by only 76 votes against former President Peter Phillips and the Rise United camp never made demands for any of its members to be appointed as vice-presidents or chairman. Conversely, Lisa Hanna lost by a whopping 296 votes to Mark Golding, yet the One PNP camp wants to have their allies as vice-presidents and chairman. There is no way Golding could function successfully as president under those conditions. He would be no more than a lame duck.

According to reports, in the spirit of unity, Golding and his team tried to broker a deal, whereby he would be willing to accept a certain number of One PNP members in leadership positions. However, the deal fell apart. The One PNP camp appears to have been making too many demands. The energy of the PNP is with the Rise United faction, so the One PNP camp is not in a position to hold anyone hostage to their demands.

However, Golding would do well to bring back Damion Crawford and Mikael Phillips to the fold in the future. Damion Crawford should've been the person from the One PNP camp to take on Golding last year but they decided to overlook him for Hanna. I hope Crawford realises that One PNP will never promote him to be leader.

Phillip Paulwell is baggage to the People's National Party and to Jamaican politics and won't be missed. Angela Brown-Burke could be the first female chair of the PNP. Or, maybe, Bunting will be named as Golding's chairman.

Now that Golding has complete control of the PNP's officer core, he must make every effort to rebuild and unite his party. There is no excuse if he fails to accomplish this task.

The next move for the One PNP camp, perhaps, will be to resign from the shadow Cabinet. I doubt they will resign from the Senate and that's why no one should take the One PNP camp seriously.

Removing Golding as leader now, or any attempt to do so, will only make him into a martyr and a stronger leader. But Golding should heed the experience of former party leader Portia Simpson Miller. Simpson Miller tried to unite the factions after her victory over Peter Phillips, but whenever she lost an election, she would be challenged. Eventually, they forced her to retire in 2017. The moral of the story is that sometimes you can't appease people; they will get rid of you when they get the opportunity.

Teddylee Gray

teddylee.gray@gmail.com.