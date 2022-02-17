It's the people's decision

Dear Editor,

I want the Government, its surrogates and proxies to refrain from using politics and frivolity to name Portmore our 15th parish.

History has made it quite clear that the naming or creation of a new parish in Jamaica shoud not be based on frivolity or politics but on critical basic social and physical infrastructure, culture, and geography.

History has shown that it took Trelawny 37 years to be named a parish in 1770. It took even more time for our youngest parish, Manchester, to be named a parish in 1814. The political powers then had to make sure that politics or special interests were not the motivational forces pushing the request.

The move to name Portmore the 15th parish reeks of politics, frivolity, and ego. If the paradigm and indices that are being used in the Portmore process were factors in the decision to name the previous parishes, we would not have had the parishes of Trelawny, Manchester, or Clarendon. St Dorothy and Vere would still be parishes.

If this model, used by the Government in the naming process, were to be used in Westmoreland, then Savanna-la-Mar, if joined with Little London, Grange Hill, and Petersfield would be better qualified than Portmore to be named the 15th parish.

Portmore has its own local government, the Portmore Municipal Corporation(PMC), governed by 12 elected councillors and a mayor. As in other cases in our history, the application for parish status should be from the local government (in this case the PMC) on behalf of the people.

If the Government, because of reasons known only to it, did not want the PMC to lead the process, they should have waited for the next municipal elections due in February 2023 to allow the residents of Portmore to decide by including it as a down-ballot.

What is it that Portmore has that the other parishes don't have? Or rather, what is it that other parishes have that Portmore doesn't have?

Well, I can tell you what Portmore doesn't have. It doesn't have a history, culture, municipal market, or hospital.

A parish should be able to feed itself. And don't use Kingston as a precedent as historically all food items are available there 24/7.

Naming Portmore a parish is the people's decision, not yours, Mr Government.

Fernandez Smith

Former Jamaica Labour Party Councillor

