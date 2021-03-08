IWD2021: #ChooseToChallenge

Dear Editor,

As chair for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Women in Engineering Affinity Group in Jamaica, I join the global celebration of women on this special International Women's Day.

I salute all women in Jamaica and globally.

Through the International Women's Day theme 'Choose To Challenge', I would like to reach out to professionals, parents, and students to choose to challenge yourselves on this very special day.

As a professional:

* choose to challenge yourself to take on high-level leadership roles within your organisation without fear;

* choose to challenge yourself to remove negative labels that have been placed on your leadership and ride above the odds and grow professionally; and

* choose to challenge yourself, as a professional, to motivate and coach young professionals to grow professionally.

As a parent:

* choose to challenge yourself to speak positive to your children;

* choose to challenge yourself to always challenge your children to not be afraid to take on challenges; and

* choose to challenge yourself to always tell your child/en to work hard at every task.

As a student:

* choose to challenge yourself to choose careers within the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) field of study without fear;

* choose to challenge yourself to prove others wrong who speak negative about your worth;

* choose to challenge yourself to work hard at any task and you will receive excellent results; and

* choose to challenge yourself to stay positive each day.

Happy International Women's Day

Sharlene Brown

Chair, Women in Engineer Jamaica

sharlenenbrown@ieee.org