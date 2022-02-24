Jamaica deserves an uncompromised Firearm Licensing Authority

Dear Editor,

Convicted murderers, rapists, scammers, thieves, and every type of criminal element seems to be able to get firearm licences, yet they draw the line at women.

The endangered women of Jamaica welcome a high-level probe into the operations of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA).

With accusations flying back and forth between CEO Shane Dalling and former Deputy Chairman Dennis Meadows, one thing is clear, the FLA has lost its credibility, and every licence granted under the clearly compromised FLA boards should be revisited with a fine-tooth comb.

I will draw a simple analogy. If a judge in any semi-respectable country compromises his integrity, hundreds of cases he has presided over will be revisited. The results will vary, but many cases with questionable judgements under this judge will be overturned or retried as a result of the scrutiny by objective individuals.

The same must be done at the FLA. Applications must be revisited and we must, as the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has dubbed it, #GetTheGuns.

The FLA board members have been accused of issuing gun licences to their friends, people who can pay millions of dollars, criminals, and just about anyone except law-abiding, endangered female citizens.

Now do you see why the crime monster is untamed? It is being fed by the very authority which has been appointed to prevent guns being accessed by the wrong people.

CEO Shane Dalling, Retired Colonel Audley Carter, Justice Marva McIntosh, and the entire board should resign as it has been compromised. Their decisions must be probed. The decisions of the previous boards should also be revisited.

This is not a personal attack, but like any other job, the analysis and criticism of professional conduct is a must for the entire FLA. No government agency or public body should be above public commentary and no one at these agencies should be too big to be called out.

I believe in this new Jamaica, where we don't remain silent and allow unscrupulous individuals to run rampant in opposition of the laws of this country, regardless of what's on their résumés or the title before their names. Hold them accountable.

If there is even one person, mentioned here or not, within the organisation's apex who has maintained clean hands, they too will have to go because this isn't a one-man show but a body of people, and its actions should have collective consequences.

The duty of the youth, they say, is to challenge corruption, therefore, as young Jamaican women, we demand that the FLA be thoroughly investigated; proven criminal enablers be penalised; a new CEO be appointed, as well as a new board; and questionable gun licences that have been granted be rescinded.

Jamaica is already under attack from criminals with illegal guns and now the FLA has added yet another layer to our worries — criminals with legal guns. This is a horror story and, sadly, the plot thickens.

This must not continue. Give the FLA a fresh start.

Endangered Women

endangeredwomenja@yahoo.com