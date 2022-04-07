Jamaica doesn't take orders

Dear Editor,

Like many Jamaicans, I am absolutely proud that our country has presented the candidature of Kamina Johnson Smith for the post of secretary general of the Commonwealth. Johnson Smith has served with distinction in the Parliament and internationally as a consensus-builder, and has delivered excellent results for Jamaica at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

It is upsetting, however, that there is a clear attempt by some to style Jamaica's candidature as controversial. Rather, it is the position advanced by Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne that is controversial and very unfortunate. Prime Minister Browne must understand that Jamaica is a soveriegn nation and will not be bullied by anyone in Caricom — not now, not yesterday, not ever.

The citizens of Caricom must face the facts: Patricia Scotland is not the best candidate for us to support.

Since being appointed secretary general in 2015, her tenure has been dogged by allegations of corruption and mismanagement — financial and otherwise. These concerns have led several Commonwealth member states to suspend discretionary funding to the Secretariat. It is an open secret that many other Commonwealth member states have taken objection to Scotland's leadership style.

There is an old saying in Jamaica,”If fish come from river bottom and tell you shark down deh, believe him.”

To the detriment of the region, some heads of government have sworn blind loyalty to Scotland. As I understand the facts, in March 2022, since hers was the only Caricom candidature, Caricom leaders issued a communique in which they “expressed their overwhelming support for the re-election of Baroness Patricia Scotland as secretary general of the Commonwealth”.

It is in this context that I find the words of Prime Minister Browne disturbing. The words “overwhelming support” in the Caricom declaration are instructive as they indicate that there was dissent. Why then would Prime Minister Browne accuse Jamaica of breaking the consensus? Jamaica cannot break from that which never existed.

To my mind, Prime Minister Browne would have done better to await a meeting of the heads to vent.

On another note, given how considered and measured Jamaica's prime minister and minister of foreign affairs have proven themselves to be, it is highly likely that they would have consulted widely within and outside of Caricom to reach this important decision. In fact, Prime Minister Holness said as much in the Parliament on Tuesday, when he outlined Jamaica's position on this matter.

The fact that so many states have so quickly coalesced around Johnson Smith speaks volumes. She is supremely qualified and has the respect of governments and diplomats around the world.

The nation is 100 per cent behind our own daughter. She has and will make us immeasurably proud. Secretary General Kamina Johnson Smith has a very sweet ring to it.

Fabian Lewis

