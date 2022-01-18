Jamaica may need to reconsider Nanny's status

Dear Editor,

Since Colonel Richard Currie wants to spew his divisive rhetoric to divide Jamaica, he should know that many people who consider themselves Jamaicans aren't fans of the Maroons.

If it were left up to the Maroons Jamaica would still be in slavery .

I don't see groups like the Maroons in other countries of the Caribbean being so divisive. Jamaican politicians deserve what they get because they've been mollycoddling the Maroons for years in order to keep the peace and be respectful of their historical significance when some of them don't even call themselves Jamaicans.

Not all Maroons supported Cudjoe's treaty with the British. Some Maroons aren't proud of that period of their history, during which they captured and killed many slaves. It was the Maroons who killed Tacky and captured National Hero Paul Bogle who was later killed by the British. They also played a role in the death of national heroes Sam Sharpe and George William Gordon.

If Jamaica becomes a republic this year, the Maroons' flimsy argument about The Queen and sovereignty will be null and void. I don't see groups in other nations trying to pick a fight with their own people.

It pains my heart to question the appointment of Nanny of the Maroons as a national hero, but I don't see any evidence that Nanny existed.

Of our seven national heroes Nanny is the only one who is a Maroon, female, and has no documented evidence of existence, just pure word of mouth. So, clearly, the politicians in Jamaica wanted unity with the Maroons, which they expected to achieve by appointing one of them a national hero. Fast-forward to 2022 and it has become clear that some Maroons don't want to be a part of our society.

Tacky should've been a national hero, as well as Mary Seacole and Louis “Miss Lou” Bennett on the female side.

If Richard Currie decides to continue his divisive rhetoric, I believe the Government should consider removing Nanny from the roster of national heroes.

We can't continue to make a mockery of this country by having someone whose existence we are unsure of, from a group that is seeking to separate themselves from Jamaica, as one of our national heroes.

Our motto is Out of Many One People, and many Jamaicans have forgiven the Maroons. So it's time for the Maroons to join us and stop pretending to be superior to those of us who are proud to call ourselves Jamaicans.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com