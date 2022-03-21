Jamaica needs a Zelensky

Dear Editor,

As I watched senior Cabinet Ministers flouting COVID-19 rules at the Shenseea album launch party, I couldn't help but contrast the outstanding leadership of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, a servant of the people he leads.

An actor, comedian, and winner of a popular TV dancing show, Zelensky, who is now 44, seemed like an ulikely choice to lead a country. He ran a clean and populist campaign and won elections by a landslide in 2019, with over 70 per cent of votes in his favour.

His name made global news when former President Donald Trump tried to bully him into investigating then democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and son for corrupt practices involving a company in Ukraine. Zenlensky stood up to Trump and refused, saying that Ukraine is independent and cannot be “ordered” to do anything. He reiterated that such investigations must be done independent of him, through law enforcement agencies in Ukraine. A Republican inquiry in the USA subsequently found no evidence of wrongdoing against Biden.

Zelensky is now in the midst of a war to protect his country's sovereignty and save lives. Ukraine is fighting a giant of an adversary, Russia.

Ukraine, a former member of the dismantled Soviet Union, has stood up to the Goliath Russia and its authoritarian leader President Vladimir Putin with admirable strength and courage. Zelensky's leadership has inspired his people and millions around the world to the extent that people have travelled far distances to Ukraine to help them fight.

For years, when the threat of an invasian loomed, Ukraine was not asleep, they strategised and prepared to battle as they assembled armoury and garnered support from allies. Zelenksy's heroic strength, his duty, humility, and civic pride won him accolades globally.

Nearly four weeks into the war, Ukraine is still standing, still fighting. Zelensky has remained in Kyiv, the capital, appearing virtually in Parliaments in the UK and Canada, as well as the US Congress, each time receiving a standing ovation. Zelensky was nominated by several European leaders for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding leadership and efforts to achieve peace.

Even in war, Zelensky found time to visit hospitals to speak with brave soldiers injured in battle and award medals of honour. It showed his sincerity and pride in his country and people.

So how does this affect Jamaica?

We are still in the midst of a pandemic in which countries like China and South Korea are again seeing spikes in cases as new variants emerge.

Jamaicans are exhausted, many have lost jobs, businesses, and income. People are stressed from a lack of social interaction and mental issues, and students are struggling.

Prices are soaring due to the pandemic and logistics issues, as well as the war in Ukraine. On top of that there are almost daily news stories about corruption and mismanagement in Government. Hospitals are falling apart and crime continues to be a challenge.

While all this is happening among the populace, we see images of ministers, out and about at an album launch, openly disregarding disaster risk management laws, which they crafted for the public with strict consequences for breaches.

Jamaica needs a Zelensky, someone who is fearless and can stand up and say this is unacceptable as long as I am in charge; someone who can be the catalyst of hope and change and inspire the majority to do better, and demand better.

Leadership cannot be arrogant and tone-deaf in a democracy, and it is up to the public to remind leaders about that.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com