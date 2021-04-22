Jamaica needs to look after herself

Jamaica needs to look after herselfThursday, April 22, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
The novel coronavirus pandemic has revealed what many might have known about how our Government operates and the limitations on its capabilities.
This exposure has been revealing, showing that Government's undertakings have been compromised and announcements of wonderful things only show them in a good light.
We now have a situation in which the global enterprise that drives most economies is enforcing quarantines and embargoes and, as the global economies restrict resources in their control to benefit their populations, the free assistance and deference have been reduced.
The current internal focus should be on securing food and shelter with a view to increasing both for the population. It is not helpful that rampant criminality, which has been a problem for decades, has not declined with the virus spread and is a major diversion of government finances. I would consider that it is now necessary for the Government to “walk and chew gum”.
Most government administrations have approached the need for housing as a singularly government function, which is counterproductive. Housing and construction should be channelled to the professionals in the industry. The Government is not set up to manage efficient delivery of housing, as has been shown by the many struggles they have had in delivering housing solutions over the years.
I recommend the Government finalises the Building Act and provide the National Spatial Plan, both of which seem to have disappeared into the ether. These will release both the economic and social support to a population under stress for too long. Money spent on local industries should be coming from local sources, and spent locally, which will grow the national economy.
The building sector has been staggering with a lack of meaningful work and support from the Government in the form of design, management, and construction of so many building projects. The solution of cheap Chinese loans, then designing and building the solutions, is not helping the Jamaican economy or people in a long-term, sustainable manner. We need clear direction from Government and protection for local professional builders from unfair overseas competition. These things are critical in the face of this pandemic.
Jamaica must ensure that at the end of the day we are able to survive the quarantines and embargoes, and I haven't even mentioned remittances yet. In other words, Jamaica needs to look after herself and stop relying on others to do it.
Hugh M Dunbar, AIA
Architect
hmdenergy@gmail.com
