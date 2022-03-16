Jamaicans need protection from big banks

Dear Editor,

Surely the time has long passed for our Government to rein in the banks and protect customers from being exploited. What these banks get away with in charges and poor customer service could not happen in most civilised countries. We need better controls.

I am an 81-year-old pensioner and a client of Scotiabank, where I hold a senior savings account. A week ago when I attempted to pay my bills I saw that the of $157,500.00 was missing from my account, with a line stating that there had been a direct debit for a payment to Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) on that day.

I immediately telephoned Scotia that night and was dealt with by a Venezuelan representative whose English was difficult to understand. However, after a lengthy call at my expense, he told me that it was an error and that I should visit my branch the next morning to have the amount credited back to my account. This I did.

Scotia advised me it would take 90 days to investigate, at which time I explained that I was a pensioner on a fixed income and needed money to live and pay my utility bills and could not wait three months. I was told I would be called and they would attempt to shorten the time.

No calls came.

After two visits to Scotia in Constant Spring, all I have been told is that it is TAJ's fault and they (Scotia) have been unable to contact TAJ and the matter would have to be dealt with by Scotia's head office and I would be called.

So I wait.

Surely this is nothing difficult to sort out. One does not buy goods from TAJ, people pay taxes on behalf of a firm or individual and have to present their ID. If a mistake in account number or otherwise was made, it should not be difficult to identify who paid the money to TAJ? Worse, the individual must own an account within Scotia or they could not do a direct debit? It's unlikely someone would scam my money and pay it in taxes to a government entity like TAJ?

I cannot approach TAJ as I paid them no money and do not have the name of the taxpayer in question. That name is known to Scotia and TAJ.

What happens to me when my water, Internet, electricity, etc are disconnected because I cannot pay my bills?

If I were to owe a bank or write a cheque without the funds in place they would charge me an exorbitant overdraft or late fee. Yet they can directly debit my account and take their own time to “investigate” and pay the customer no interest when and if they find where my $157,500.00 has disappeared to.

If you try opening an account with them the paperwork is enough to drown you. As a small business owner, try borrowing for your business or even for a mortgage, and they will put you through the wringer. They want to know everything from the day you were born, but do not want to assume any risk. However, they will lend for cars and the like that contribute nothing to job creation and taxes because they can seize assets for late or non-payment.

While these banks make enormous profits, who is looking out for the clients? I am exposing these practices on behalf of all the other suffering Jamaicans. We need better banking legislation to protect us. The banks have their own regulations to protect themselves.

Joyce Singh

joycesngh@yahoo.co.uk