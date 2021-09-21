Jesus would have forgiven Green

Dear Editor,

Please allow me space to join with the thousands of progressive-thinking Jamaicans calling for the reinstatement of the former minister of agriculture and fisheries who, along with his colleagues, were caught on video having an uproarious party in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

This blatant act by a government minister deserves punishnent and he and his recalcitrant party revellers should be brought before the court and charged under the Act.

The embattled minister and his cronies have done well to resign spontaneously, thus fully accepting their error.

My take on this matter is that we are all human, born in sin and shaped in iniquity. It is human nature to flout mores and laws. Unfortunately, our modern society has not moved away from the antiquated Judaic and pharisaical concept that a human has to be perfect and must be ostracised and even killed for breaking laws.

As a theologian and counsellor, I have adopted the position of Jesus in dealing with sinners and have set aside the Mosaic law which God himself had to abandon for the law of grace, given that all had failed in their efforts to live up to the impossible demands of the former law of sin and death.

It's interesting to note that, even under the old law, the Lord showed tremendous grace to King David, who was incriminated for comitting two of the most egregious sins in history — that of adultery and murder. He was punished but was not bereft of the position of king. His punishment was awful, resulting in a family curse because after killing Uriah he remained unrepentant for nine months. Green, on the other hand, has comitted a misdemeanour and repented immediately after he was exposed by relinquishing his ministerial post.

If this case was presented to Jesus, we all know what his response would be: “Let those of you who have never fallen foul of the law discriminate against Floyd.”

We are all living in, and have been conditioned by a world that is indelibly stained by brutal unforgiveness, which has made our society a dismal place.

To all those who are shouting, “Crucify him and give us Barabas,” I warn you of your spiritual decadence because the scripture admonishes us that when a man is overtaken by a fault, those of us who are righteous should restore him in a spirit of humility lest we fall into the same temptation.

Like Jesus to humanity, Green was placed in the position as resuscitator of our indigenous agricultural industry that has been suffering from chronic malaise for decades. Green, in his humility, dynamism, and exuberant spirit, is a most exemplary public servant in weak human flesh, bringing new life, vision, and unquestionable succes to the moribund agricultural sector that has never realised its full potential.

Like kings of old, may Green live long to serve us.

And, for those of you who are unwilling to show mercy, remember your Sunday school lesson that implored you to love your neighbour as you love yourselves, and forgive penitent offenders 70 times seven in a single day.

JD Wood

jafnam@yahoo.com