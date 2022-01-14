Jimmy Moss-Solomon — friend and advisor

Dear Editor,

Permit me to endorse the many tributes to the multitalented Jimmy Moss-Solomon, who made numerous important contributions to many aspects of the private sector, public sector, Jamaica, and the Caribbean.

I express my condolence to the family and friends of Jimmy, a friend since our days at Jamaica College, and colleague of later years whom I spoke with days before he entered hospital.

It should not go unrecorded that Jimmy made a valuable contribution to the international trade negotiations of the Caribbean Community (Caricom). When I was director general of Caribbean Regional Negotiating Machinery (2001-2008) and lead negotiator for the Free Trade Area of the Americas (FTAA), World Trade Organization (WTO) and Economic Partnership Agreement's (EPA) discussions I invited Jimmy to be the private sector advisor. I was aware that it is firms that trade, and not countries, and, therefore, the views of the private sector were essential. Jimmy, a senior executive of GraceKennedy who knew the Caribbean well, was the ideal advisor.

As an advisor of the negotiating teams, he participated actively in meetings of all kinds in the region and across the world. At no time did he give views that were only in the interest of GraceKennedy, which magnanimously facilitated the time and expenses for his involvement.

This is yet another debt of gratitude Jamaica and Caricom owe to Jimmy Moss-Solomon.

Ambassador Dr Richard Bernal

richard.bernal@uwimona.edu.jm