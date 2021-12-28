Job descriptions for ministers better than Cabinet shuffles

It is indeed a sensible thing for a leader of Government to shuffle or reshuffle a Cabinet, if for no other reason but to maximise the talent and skills available to the Administration, let alone if the Government appears in danger of becoming jaded.

We are therefore in agreement with Prime Minister Andrew Holness's decision — which he signalled last week — to reassign some members of his Cabinet almost 18 months into the life of his Administration.

“It is necessary and, like any other organisation, you have to look at the horizon, see what is coming, look at your current situation, your current deployment of your human resources, and figure out how to change that to be able to respond to what is coming on the horizon,” Prime Minister Holness told veteran journalist Mr Cliff Hughes.

Such a decision, of course, will require some amount of analysis and will not, therefore, be the subject of this editorial at this time.

What we are, however, concerned about at this time is the basis on which Cabinets are shuffled. We believe it should not be the burden of one man — the prime minister — given the overriding importance of putting the right person in the right position.

As a one-man job it becomes too subjective and is open to claims of victimisation of a minister who is out of favour with the prime minister, for reasons other than non-performance in the assigned portfolio.

We don't profess to know how deep the prime minister's consultative process goes in order to determine the best person for the job, or the criteria that he uses. But we are aware that even within ruling parties there is often great acrimony.

Over the years, in this space, we have often called for job descriptions for ministers to assist the country to better assess the performance, or non-performance, of the individuals, without having to await public opinion polls which may or may not be accurate.

Job descriptions, as they do when properly applied in the private sector, make clear what are essential requirements, duties, responsibilities, and skills required to perform a specific role. A detailed job description will cover how success is measured in the role so it can be used in performance evaluations.

It therefore allows managers to hold those under their supervision to account, but equally important, to make it clear to employees that they are either on or off track in their responsibilities.

This obviously makes it possible to make legal and fair decisions about suspending, terminating or promoting people based on performance, judged against clearly outlined criteria or key performance indicators.

In the case of political administrations, when the populace knows what portfolio ministers should be doing, it makes it easier to know how to vote, and to understand, perhaps, when not to apportion blame.

Of note, Prime Minister Andrew Holness had promised to issue and make public job descriptions for his Cabinet. Has he changed his position on this?

It may be that politicians do not wish to be in such a position where electors can hold them to account on the basis of the contract which they have signed. It is easier for them to blame lack of performance on lack of resources — financial or manpower.

Political pundits get excited over Cabinet shuffles, but without solid criteria, we will always be left to guess whether the reassignments will redound to the benefit of the country.