Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn the hypocrite!

Dear Editor,

Member of Parliament for St Andrew West Rural Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn is back again with her abortion-pushing agenda.

She has no sense of shame and seems unaware of her own hypocrisy coming out now to bash the Church, while remaining silent on George Wright.

We're now over two weeks since the George Wright saga began and all now we can't hear Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn's voice on that issue, but here she comes out to bash the Church on its stance on abortion, when even members of the Church have called for George Wright to go.

Cuthbert-Flynn and others hide behind some kind of gag order, but are so free to talk about abortion in a party that historically is pro-life.

I can bet any money that she would never abide by any gag order on abortion matters.

I do support abortion in circumstances of rape. But I can bet that over 95 per cent of unwanted pregnancies aren't caused by rape.

Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn always goes for statistics from organisations with a left-leaning agenda.

Feminists like Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn don't have any moral authority on women's right issues right now because they've remained silent to even denounce their own.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com