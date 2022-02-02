Just importing chicken won't fly

Dear Editor,

The new minister of agriculture has mentioned the lifting of the common external tariff (CET) on imported chicken to ease the burden of price increases on consumers. Is that something Jamaica can unilaterally do without consultation with the rest of Caricom?

Instead of importing frozen chicken meat from North America that they do not want, has the Government considered a lifting of the duty on imported feed to give the local producers a break in the cost of inputs?

Let us analyse the impact of reduced prices on imported chicken vs reduced prices on imported feed: In the case of imported chicken, a few importers are licensed to bring in container-loads of frozen chicken parts. This will lead consumers purchasing the imported parts as “it's still chicken” and easier on their pocket. This then leads to reduced demand for local chicken. With smaller farmers having no demand for their product they are forced out of business. Small farmers make up 40 per cent of the local chicken producers. There are also those farmers who rear chicken directly for supply to the two large producers. They would then be unable to feed their families and, consequently, fall into the ranks of the unemployed. Their families and livelihood will be in ruins.

On the other hand, reduced cost of feed will allow the local producers to either maintain or reduce the price now charged for locally produced chicken and all those families that depend on this income can breathe a sigh of relief. The local poultry industry will continue to thrive and small farmers can expand production to meet increased demand.

Over time, I have noticed the lack of vision in the various governments that take office in Jamaica vowing to serve the people. However, they always appear short-sighted, seeking to collect all the taxes on the front end, stifling the productive capacity of the country. They tax the inputs to production without thinking about how much more tax could be collected if production was allowed to expand and more people become employed, leading to more consumption tax that can be collected.

Prices of food items and other goods in Jamaica do not need to be so expensive. However, the heavy Customs duty on imported raw materials is a millstone around the neck of local producers. This excessive tax regime is used to pay a bloated public sector for providing sub par service in almost all government agencies.

Jamaica needs a leader with vision — a vision to move us from fighting over scarce benefits. A leader who can share this with the people and move Jamaica towards real growth. We could become the Dubai of the Caribbean.

George Hall

