JUTC needs to stick to a schedule

JUTC needs to stick to a scheduleFriday, April 23, 2021
Dear Editor,
Based on the responses in a recent question poll on the nightly television newscast about the service of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), and the number of stories on the bus company over the years, I believe the Government needs to look about the timetable to be implemented for the various routes.
It seems to commuters that when the buses reach the terminuses the drivers chat away and the supervisors are not doing their jobs properly.
Yes, the Government has plans to use alternative fuel, but the need for a proper schedule that is adhered to is long-standing.
The Government needs to do a survey as to how the company can move forward, and include the travelling public and the private sector in it.
As to the best method to make it profitable, any country that doesn't have a proper transport system is not moving forward.
We are not making enough progress here.
Claudette Harris
claudette_harris90@yahoo.com
