Learn from the past to inform the future

Dear Editor,

Undoubtedly the closure of schools and the transition to online learning has left parents scrambling to obtain the resources to ensure that their children can access online learning. As a single parent with two children, it has been challenging managing my work obligations and ensuring that my children are not left behind. I will admit that I am one of the few lucky ones, as I can closely monitor their learning.

I feel compelled however to discuss what I have observed in our education system. It is imperative that an evaluation of the last academic year is done to identify mistakes made and lessons learnt so that adjustments can be made for this year.

First, I would like to draw attention to the limited online contact hours stipulated for students at the primary level. The schools/teachers were instructed to interact with students for a total of three hours per day. I have found this to be grossly inadequate as the content is not adequately covered in these limited sessions. I understand that the reasoning behind that decision is to prevent our children from experiencing fatigue, isolation, and anxiety.

The reality of our current situation is that schools will continue with online learning for an undetermined period. The Ministry of Education (MOE) needs to reconsider the time allowed for classes and review the protocols for online delivery. The hours should reflect closely to the time that they would have had for face-to-face instructions and break-in sessions.

Second, while the majority of our teachers are doing tremendously well in educating our nation's children, we do have a few 'bad apples' in the mix. I have observed and heard of teachers who are not utilising the three hours adequately. Often, 30 minutes would be subtracted for devotion and another 15 minutes to vent about how poorly the students are performing.

I have observed teachers consistently starting classes late or applying offline learning methods for periods that should be dedicated to direct, online delivery. If an evaluation is given online, limited or no teaching would take place on that day. The teacher would post the quiz and ask students to complete in the already limited contact period. To effectively utilise the time well quizzes should be completed outside of the three hours.

Third, many teachers have been financially affected by the loss of face-to-face classes as they are no longer able to earn money from extra lessons after school and on weekends. Undoubtedly, they have been using the opportunity to recoup money by conducting these extra sessions online. While the MOE worries about engaging students in lengthy school days online, parents are paying teachers for extra classes that cause students to be in sessions for periods longer than what is recommended by the MOE.

Fourth, we were instructed last year to purchase thousands of dollars in text and workbooks; however, these were not utilised effectively. I have books in which the only activities completed were those assigned by me. I'm concerned about parents who are incapable of facilitating their children's learning.

I am also worried about the state of our education system, especially at the primary level. It is hoped that the MOE will revise their approach to the policies and procedures governing our education system and require greater accountability from our teachers.

As a parent and an advocate for the voiceless, I am very concerned.

Nicola Andrews

bop83jm@yahoo.com