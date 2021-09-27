Lesson from Linstead: Absolute clarity needed on mental health policy

In September 2018 this newspaper sought clarity, in this space, from the authorities regarding the policy surrounding “deinstitutionalisation” of the mentally ill and greater emphasis on community-based care for them.

At the time, we were responding to word from the Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton and others, that Bellevue Hospital in east Kingston — the institution long known by Jamaicans as the place for the mentally ill who turn violent — should be reserved for “special cases”.

Given last Friday's tragedy in Linstead, St Catherine, in which a policeman died after being hit with a stone thrown by a mentally ill man, and the latter's subsequent death at the hands of the police, we believe the questions we asked three years ago are worth repeating:

“If someone (suspected of being mentally ill) starts to verbally threaten his relatives and neighbours, is that worthy of being considered a special case?

“Or is it only when he starts to throw stones at his neighbours or, worse, starts wielding a machete?

“When is it okay for the authorities to remove from the community and place in a secure institution an obviously deranged person who shows a propensity to violence?”

Let us consider what we are told happened in Linstead.

According to the report in this newspaper, Detective Constable Paul Gordon was walking from the station to use an ATM when a man well known as being mentally ill “hurled a stone, hitting him [in the head], in an unprovoked attack”. He later died.

Unsurprisingly, the mentally ill man, Mr Alwayne Shakespeare, was later shot dead by police.

Equally disturbing are the reports that Mr Shakespeare had often attacked and hurt people with no action taken to remove him from the streets, despite pleas from his relatives and others.

We are told that Mr Shakespeare came close to death a few years ago when he was chopped for hitting a woman.

We are also told that just over a month ago his mother appealed in vain for the authorities to help her get her son off the streets. She is said to have gone public with her appeal when her private pleas went unheeded.

On Friday, a sister of Mr Shakespeare told this newspaper that, “Many times wi go to the police station and ask them just to assist us with him, and there is no help…” She said her family — fearing that the worst would happen — had contacted an institution with a view to taking Mr Shakespeare off the streets. That plan fell through when they were told it would cost an unaffordable $40,000 monthly.

Councillor for the Linstead Division Mr Herbert Garriques described the incident as “a shame on the State”. For us, it represents a scandal of the worst order, requiring a high-level explanation.

Again, it seems to us that the official mental health policy must be made absolutely clear to the Jamaican people; and appropriate steps taken to care for mentally ill people with known violent inclinations.

Otherwise, Jamaicans will be left with no option but to accept the long-held view by many that this country is a 'joke place'.