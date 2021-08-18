Lessons of Elsa and Grace must be learnt

Storms, as we all know, are destructive forces of nature. There's nothing invented by man, so far as we know, that can stop them from being formed and come at us like the cattle in Spain's infamous bull run each year.

However, the fact that we have to live with the prospect of being affected by tropical cyclones annually doesn't mean that we are incapable of mitigating their damage.

So, at the risk of being accused of repetition, we again highlight the need for the country to be prepared for weather events, such as that which hit us yesterday — Tropical Storm Grace.

Naturally, at press time last night, the authorities had not yet determined the extent of the damage to infrastructure, property, and, God forbid, loss of lives, from the passage of Tropical Storm Grace. However, based on what our team of journalists were able to gather on the streets, as well as amateur video footage sent to us and posted on social media, we would not be surprised to learn that the island experienced severe damage in a number of parishes.

But, while we await the tally, we cannot help but reflect on last month when Tropical Storm Elsa passed east of Jamaica and dumped heavy rain on the island for hours.

That, of course, resulted in significant flooding in low-lying areas of Kingston, lower St Andrew, sections of St Thomas, Spanish Town, Portmore and other areas in St Catherine, as well as sections of Clarendon.

In some cases blocked drains and ongoing road construction seemed to be at fault for flooding.

Thankfully, Portland, St Mary, and St Thomas, which were closest to Elsa as she went past Jamaica, were only moderately affected.

At the time, we appealed to the authorities, including people manning governance structures at all levels, to use the experience of Elsa as an important teaching and learning opportunity, especially because we still have a long way to go before the end of the hurricane season on November 30 — and, even then, given the dramatic changes that the world has been seeing in weather patterns, we should not become complacent in December.

In the current circumstances, no one in authority should be claiming to have been caught off guard by the Grace's shift in movement. Anyone with any iota of sense and long experience dealing with storms and hurricanes must be prepared for any such possibility.

We accept that the State's response to the COVID-19 crisis has had some effect on our coffers, thus most likely limiting the usual mitigating work such as the cleaning of drains and other watercourses. However, Tropical Storm Grace, like Elsa, will expose gaps and weaknesses that must be corrected before the next storm comes our way.

That focus must include a firm decision on preventing Jamaicans from building in unsafe locations, such as river courses, the banks of gullies and other areas that are prone to flooding. Additionally, the long-discussed issue of mandatory evacuation needs to be resolved. That, of course, will require a shift in culture, but having the provisions of the law implemented should be an encouraging start.

Jamaica has been generally fortunate so far this hurricane season. We hope that blessing will carry through, but at the same time we must not get comfortable.