Let's get educational transformation right

Dear Editor,

There is no perfect ministry, but the Ministry of Education was well on its way to perfection prior to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on our country.

Since the virus, the progression and continuous growth of this sector has been severely affected. Ashagaye Mullings, Youth Member of Parliament for St Thomas Western speaking recently in Gordon House at the 12th sitting of the National Youth Parliament of Jamaica stated that, “Since March 2020 over 140,000 Jamaican students have been disengaged from online learning.”

This has had a tremendous effect on the academic performance of our young ones. The disengagement is as a result of a lack of devices, Wi-Fi, or not enough devices to supply households with more than one child attending school.

Despite the ministry's best efforts to broadcast lessons on television, radio, and other social media platforms, the number of disengaged youth, instead of declining, increased because of the economic instability that the pandemic has brought about on families, causing resources that would normally have been used for educational purposes to slowly disappear, leaving the youth stranded with empty books filled with only blue lines.

The future of our country lies in the hands of our children and, of course, it won't be a bright one if the education sector stays on its current course. Despite the downfall of this sector due to the pandemic, there has indeed been some effort to upgrade the ministry but, sadly, the transformation process hasn't been progressing wholly in the right direction.

Take for example the most recent major action by the ministry, the Sixth Form Pathway Programme. The intentions behind such a programme are understandable, fully accepted, and appreciated. The mandatory nature of the programme, however, is problematic as it thwarts the plans of many who had other intentions besides attending sixth form, like myself.

The reason behind the invention of a programme like this was to increase the skill sets of the nation's youth. Due to the academic and societal setback brought on by the pandemic, the youth of the country have missed out on opportunities they would have got if it were that COVID-19 didn't hit Jamaica. But, in midst of trying to restore something that was lost, something was born that is damaging to many young people who had already charted a course for their lives after graduating from fifth form. Attending sixth form is no longer a choice, which it ought to be, but a requirement.

Despite this, the ministry has made a few good decisions that will be of benefit to our students. Take for example the recent delay of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) due to the unpreparedness of the students scheduled to sit the examination. Of course, their unpreparedness is as a result of the pandemic.

It is high time that we get educational transformation right. The plans orchestrated by the Ministry of Education must be such that they will allow our children to grow into their full potential, which will ultimately benefit and build not only themselves and their families, but the country.

Omolora Wilson

omolorawilson@gmail.com