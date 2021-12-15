Let's get physical — no longer a hit in our courts

Dear Editor,

In 1981 Australian singer Olivia Newton-John recorded her biggest hit, Let's Get Physical, which went platinum and cemented her legacy as a pop superstar.

Traditional lawyers are now adjusting to the new court normal, which is that hearings can take place and justice can be dispensed without us being physically present in the courtroom. The highest law of the land, prior to the virtual revolution being zoomed into existence, contemplated that parties to court actions and their legal representatives could not be excluded “from the proceedings” (Section 16 [4] of the constitution). Consequently, at all times, whether the accused was on bail or in custody, he had a right/obligation to physically appear before the court.

Getting physical is no longer a hit in court. We started in the pre-pandemic years, with the need to protect or accommodate witnesses, and allowed them to appear virtually, at times, from an undisclosed location. But then came COVID-19 and now physical appearances are fading, replaced by being virtually present. This change is the fulfilment of the maxim “circumstances alter cases”.

Approximately 90 per cent of the civil list for matters to be heard in the Supreme Court for the week of December 6 through to December 10, 2021 are to be conducted by video or teleconference.

Lawyers no longer need to travel from Negril or Morant Point to attend our single high court building at King Street. Matters are easily adjourned for a number of reasons; hence, the travel in the past added to the slowness in obtaining justice. Today, lawyers can attend court from the comfort of their offices or homes and so can litigants.

It is not only the litigants and lawyers who are benefiting, but also the State, which had to, in the past, transport those accused, who were not on bail, to and from court. The convenience of virtual hearings has freed up the hands of the police and lessened security and attendant costs for conveying those in custody to appear in person at court. All major jails and prisons are now retrofitted with video equipment for the accused to attend court virtually.

As personal appearances fade, the necessary research on its impact on the delivery of justice is lagging, but necessary. For example, psychology professor Sara Landstrom, who studied video testimony by children, has described the “vividness effect”, whereby testimony that is “more emotionally interesting and proximate in a sensory, temporal, or spatial way is generally perceived by observers as more credible and is better remembered” when given face to face.

We all, from our own experiences, tend to evaluate more favourably those who we meet face to face than those with whom we interact via video link. Maybe, being important decision-makers, judges will need to caution themselves and tell jurors of this truism. In short, the science must inform those of us concerned with the delivery of justice of the effect of video appearances on the all-important issue of credibility.

Our resort to remote technology seems destined to survive the current pandemic. The benefits are too valuable to discard. This is why we need to have studies done to fully understand how video hearings should be treated to properly guide decision-makers in the interest of justice.

Bert Samuels

Attorney-at-law

bert.samuels@gmail.com