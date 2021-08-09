Let's hail the Japanese — true heroes of 2020 Olympic Games

Jamaica's haul of four gold, one silver, and four bronze medals at the just-ended Tokyo Olympics may not have quite met some people's expectations, but it underlined the continuing strength of the island's track and field programme.

There were bitter disappointments, as well as ill-judged approaches and decisions. But that's life. We must learn from our mistakes, fix weaknesses, and build on strengths.

Beyond that, the world owes the Japanese a huge debt for hosting the Olympics amid the worse pandemic in a century and the greatest crisis since World War II, 76 years ago.

When the Games were postponed from 2020 there was cautious optimism that the global challenges posed by the novel coronavirus would have eased significantly by now.

If anything, the challenges became more difficult with time. As variants of COVID-19 took hold, infections, hospitalisations, and deaths surged in some countries, amid extremely uneven distribution of life-saving vaccines.

Over many months leading up to the Tokyo Games, and even up to mere weeks before the opening ceremony, debate raged as to whether it made sense. In Japan, the project became more difficult since polls suggested the majority of its people were against hosting.

Yet, throughout, there was a thought that inspired hope: If ever there was a country with the organisational wherewithal and bloody-mindedness to get this done, it was Japan.

Restrictions mounted as organisers sought to ensure safety for many thousands of athletes, support staff, officials, journalists, et al, from around the world.

Depressingly, it was decided there would be no overseas spectators, then no Japanese spectators, in Tokyo's main stadia. To cap it all, a stiflingly strict regime of anti-virus safety protocols took effect.

As the Games opened last month the surge of coronavirus cases in Tokyo, and even in the Games village, competed with actual sporting events in journalists' copy. But by yesterday's closing ceremony — devoid of spectators but, like the competition of the past two-and-a-half weeks, watched by captive hundreds of millions on TV and allied audio visuals — controls had proven so effective the pandemic had become mere background in news stories.

The Japanese have been left with a bill amounting to billions of US dollars. Hopefully, post-pandemic tourism and other economic offshoots of hard-earned esteem will help.

What's certain is that by hosting these Games — brimful of spectacular sporting achievements and inspiring deeds — the Japanese gave the world hope for a brighter future, even as gloom and doom threatened.

From a local angle, 110-metre hurdles gold medallist Mr Hansle Parchment's heart-warming story about a young Japanese volunteer giving him taxi fare to get to the competition venue after he had lost his way provided another perspective. A reminder that human kindness knows no national or cultural boundaries, even when systems and protocols threaten to impede.

On behalf of all Jamaicans, this newspaper thanks the people of Japan for sacrificing much in attempting to make this chronically imperfect world a better place.

We echo the words of the Tokyo 2020 local organising committee president, Ms Seiko Hashimoto, as she praised her people: “You have accepted what seemed unimaginable, understood what had to be done, and through hard work and perseverance overcome unbelievable challenges.”