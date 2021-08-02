Let's not get overzealous in enforcing the laws

Dear Editor,

While I don't support the continuous COVID-19 restrictions and forcing humans to take COVID-19 vaccines, I would never think to come on social media and disrespect my leader — even if I'm upset.

But the police arresting citizens and forcing them to apologise is not democracy. Many say they love democracy but they think like autocrats. They can't look beyond the disrespect to see it for what it is — freedom of speech. Where there's no threat to life, no crime has been committed.

Talk of Prime Minister Andrew Holness sending the police after people who criticise him is a lie and unfair to him. I strongly believe the police are taking matters into their own hands.

The police should know we live in a democracy and not a police State. A lot of Jamaicans are suffering and some can't control their anger. If the people are unable to express themselves, we will end up with riots and that is not a good thing for the already suffering business sector. I would prefer that citizens criticise their leaders, rather than riot.

Truth be told, I no longer take seriously any press release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). The statement released by the JCF said the gentleman from St Ann was arrested for being a suspect in a larceny investigation, but was released without being charged. Meanwhile, a video with police officers appearing to coerce the young man into making an apology has been making the rounds on social media.

Also, the police have been very critical of the violent lyrics used in dancehall music, yet some of them gloat when people refer to them as Government badness. Chronic Law's 2018 hit song called Government is basically a theme song for some members of the police force and some politicians but, still, they criticise dancehall music every chance they get.

In closing I will offer a word to Prime Minister Holness: We elected politicians to govern us, we never elected doctors and nurses to run this country. How long are you going to continue locking down this country? The novel coronavirus is here to stay – like the flu. So, even if you force vaccination on the society it won't go away; people will still catch the virus, even if vaccinated.

Teddylee Gray

teddylee.gray@gmail.com