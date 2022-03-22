Let's rethink mandatory minimums

Dear Editor,

It has often been said that Jamaica has a gun culture. Based on what I see taking place currently it would be difficult for me to disagree.

A significant proportion of the songs being put out by what passes for young artistes these days glorify the possession and use of the gun and the younger generation gravitates to this type of music. The bigger the gun the better, it would seem.

People who have been formally educated and profess to be intelligent tell me this has nothing to do with the astronomical increase in violence and crime in the country. I would ask them to examine the meaning of the word socialisation. These same, oftentimes lettered, people sing a different tune when I ask them if a certain artiste singing about Clarks shoes has anything to do with its popularity among the aforementioned younger generation.

Whether by coincidence or by design, the politicians, some in the form of former government officials, have now boarded the gun wagon with one being a casualty. Even the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) and past boards have come in for special mention.

Yes, we agree, for the most part, that drastic steps need to be taken to address what is going on as it relates to this gun business, but we mustn't go about it mindlessly. One particular issue in the debate stands out for me and I find it truly concerning.

I have been hearing about plans afoot to have mandatory minimum sentences. As I understand it, this would take away any discretion a presiding judge has in terms of sentencing for certain offences.

Please allow me to set out a fictitious scenario.

I am at home on a Sunday when my nephew drops by for a visit. He is driving his dad's vehicle and my mother, who is his grandmother, calls from church to say she would like a ride home. I decide to accompany him for the trip. We pick her up and on the way back we are stopped by the police who are conducting a spot check. We are unconcerned really as we know the vehicle's documents are up to date. With the polite and mannerly policeman standing right there by my window I pull open the glove compartment and find a gun. It belongs to my nephew's dad, who is a licensed firearm holder.

Pray tell, how would a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years be justified in such a case? Think about it Jamaica.

Coretta Burgess

Corettaburgess@yahoo.com