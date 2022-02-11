Let's train adults to be better parents

Thursday's news story in this newspaper headlined 'TikTok clampdown' highlights the ever-increasing complications surrounding parenting in today's rapidly changing, technology-driven world.

For those who missed it, Children's Advocate Mrs Diahann Gordon Harrison voiced concern and an intention to act in regard to age-inappropriate videos involving children being aired on social media.

We are told that some videos show scenes such as toddlers involved in “passionate kissing”.

Said Mrs Gordon Harrison: “I believe there has been a proliferation of these videos in recent times. But I believe that, first of all, we need to identify where these children are... It is very critical, because what it tells us is that, perhaps, there is a superficial issue at home. Where are these children seeing these things, firstly, and secondly, why are they recording themselves, and thirdly, what are the interventions that are taking place within the space at home?

“Once that is done, there is a conversation that has to take place with the parents, and usually it is that conversation which leads to more information on things that are really needed to be done and that are desirable to ensure that these children are being cared for...”

The children's advocate also spoke to other issues involving harm to children on social media. Clearly, some of these incidents are in breach of the law and may require the intervention of the courts.

Obviously, as Mrs Gordon Harrison appears to suggest, such situations often reflect poor parenting.

Yet, Jamaicans know that even model parents and guardians, who pay close attention to their children and ensure best practice to the best of their ability, may come up short.

After all, with the best will in the world, they can't be with their children at all times. Also, the various modes of communication technology — evolving and multiplying at a dizzying rate — make monitoring children far more difficult.

However, it seems to us that, when all is said and done, the more fundamental challenge is that many parents — hopefully not the majority — are not good parents at all. Some have no idea what is required to be a good parent, or how to best guide their children to become responsible adults.

It goes back to the old problem of poor socialisation — an unending cycle, closely linked to poverty, ignorance and illiteracy — rooted in chattel slavery which ended close to 200 years ago.

Just as this newspaper has argued in this space over a period of years in relation to crime, antisocial behaviour, and other ills at the local level, we believe comprehensive community organisation and leadership training can, over time, help to make a difference for parents.

We recommend the Porus Primary Parenting Club in Manchester — still active despite the pandemic — as an example of community action which has made a world of difference in helping adults to be better parents.

Jamaicans and their leaders already know that many, if not most of the social ills that haunt the society can be traced back to poor parenting. Surely, it's time to deal with it. Simply complaining and preaching about so-called “irresponsible” parenting, as Jamaicans have done for countless years, will not resolve the problem.